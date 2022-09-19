Cedric Tillman labeled ‘day by day’ by receivers coach Kelsey Pope

If you’re looking for an update from the Tennessee coaching staff on the injury to Cedric Tillman, well — you should know better by now. Josh Heupel, along with just about any college coach in America, isn’t going to give you much on the injury front simply because he doesn’t have to.

Tillman, along with top running back Jabari Small, went down in the first half against Akron. Tillman’s situation is particularly concerning, considering the shot he took to his lower leg. He was able to limp off, and he seems to have escaped a long-term issue, but his status for Saturday remains very much in question.

Heupel, as expected, didn’t say much during his Monday presser.

Josh Heupel does not have an injury update on Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small or anyone else.



"It's Monday, we don't do a lot on the field. We'll see." — Jack Foster (@jackfostertv) September 19, 2022

Kelsey Pope, speaking at the Knoxville Quarterback Club, offered just an ounce more of an update, calling Tillman ‘day to day.’

“Coach Heupel will answer those questions,” Pope said. “I’m sure he’s already answered it. We’ll take that one day-by-day.” (H/T 247Sports)

It’s going to be like this for the rest of the week, and we may not get a final answer until Saturday morning. Tillman’s importance to this offense doesn’t need to be explained — playing without him would be a tough situation. It would mean Bru McCoy and Jalin Hyatt would have to step up to the plate, and it would also force more action for Walker Merrill and Ramel Keyton.

Additionally, losing Jabari Small would also be tough and would force a couple of freshman into action. Tennessee only has four scholarship backs on roster.

Tennessee and Florida are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.