Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Florida game

It’ll be a traditional look for a traditional rivalry game on Saturday. Tennessee will be in the orange and white against the Florida Gators, as the Volunteers look to potentially move inside of the top ten with a win.

There was some chatter of an alternate uniform for this matchup, but on Wednesday, Tennessee announced that they would be keeping it traditional this weekend.

Since Danny White and Josh Heupel arrived, Tennessee has added a black uniform option, along with bringing back the smokey greys. We haven’t seen the greys yet, but it was announced this summer that they would be making a return. It’s entirely possible that they simply aren’t in yet, as everyone continues to battle some supply chain issues.

Tennessee went ‘dark mode’ last year with black jerseys and pants, but they were unable to get a black helmet made in time. Perhaps that changes this year.

The Volunteers have two more massive home matchups following this one, set to host No. 2 Alabama and No. 8 Kentucky. Missouri and Tennessee-Martin round out the home slate.

Tennessee wore the smokey greys in 2016 against Florida, which was their last win in the series. They’ll look for their next win on Saturday in the orange and whites.