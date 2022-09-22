SBNation Reacts: Projecting the Power Five Champions

Welcome to week four. We’ve been counting down to this week all summer long, and it’s finally here. Tennessee and Florida will headline this week’s college football action (CBS, 3:30 ET). College Gameday will be in Knoxville, and Tennessee will have another chance to shine in front of a national audience on network television.

Tennessee-Florida was voted the most interesting game of the week by national voters in this week’s SBNation Reacts poll. The SEC took both of the top spots, with Arkansas-Texas A&M coming in second. Clemson-Wake Forest — a very interesting ACC matchup — comes in third.

We’re three weeks into the season, meaning we’ve had a chance to watch and draw some conclusions about some teams. Reacts checked in to see where everyone’s head is at before conference play really ramps up.

Clemson, despite the issues under center, is still favored to win the ACC.

Oklahoma seems to be rolling right along with new head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are the runaway favorites to win the Big 12.

Ohio State gets the nod over Michigan, with the Big Ten race seemingly boiling down to that late November matchup.

Lincoln Riley and all his transfer portal additions have already risen to the top of a weak Pac 12. Washington and Oregon are still in the mix along with Utah, which has already disappointed with a loss to Florida.

And finally Georgia is favored in a pretty large way to win the SEC over Alabama. The two are on a collision course once again, it seems. Arkansas could make things interesting for Alabama, though. The Crimson Tide also have to go on the road to face Tennessee and host Texas A&M. Georgia will have to go to Kentucky and host Tennessee.

Georgia is -115 to win the league, with Alabama following at +110. Tennessee is all the way up to third in the odds, coming in at +3000.

