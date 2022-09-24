How to watch Florida vs. Tennessee in Week 4

It’s here — it’s time for another installment of Tennessee-Florida. The Volunteers and Gators will battle it out in Knoxville today in a big SEC East matchup. Florida is already 0-1 in SEC play after dropping their opener, while Tennessee has a 3-0 record in non-conference play to this point.

Florida has won 16 of 17 in this series, but Josh Heupel has quickly transformed the Volunteers in just 20 short months. The Gators went through a coaching transition this offseason, and Billy Napier will make his debut in this rivalry game this afternoon.

Tennessee enters Saturday as an 11 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Money has come in on the Volunteers all week long, pushing this spread out even further.

One key note here: Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman is OUT today with an ankle injury.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports

Odds: Tennessee -11 (-390 ML)

Total: 63