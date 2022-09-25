Tennessee up to No. 8 in AP Poll after beating Florida

The Tennessee Volunteers are officially a top ten football team once again. Following a win against the Florida Gators, Tennessee jumped all the way up to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll. The Volunteers are now ranked 9th in the coaches poll.
Tennessee has an open date this week before heading to LSU.
The top 25 saw a bit of a shakeup this week with Oklahoma and Arkansas going down on Saturday night. Kansas State pulled off the upset over the Sooners, while Texas A&M bounced back with a big win over the Razorbacks.
Georgia held on to the top spot after a shaky game against Kent State. Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson each held serve in the top five.
NEW AP TOP 25 RANKINGS
1-Georgia
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Kentucky
8-Tennessee
10-NC State
11-Penn State
12-Utah
13-Oregon
14-Ole Miss
15-Washington
16-Baylor
17-Texas A&M
18-Oklahoma
19-BYU
20-Arkansas
21-Minnesota
22-Wake Forest
24-Pittsburgh
25-Kansas State
