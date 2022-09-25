Tennessee up to No. 8 in AP Poll after beating Florida

The Tennessee Volunteers are officially a top ten football team once again. Following a win against the Florida Gators, Tennessee jumped all the way up to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll. The Volunteers are now ranked 9th in the coaches poll.

Tennessee has an open date this week before heading to LSU.

The top 25 saw a bit of a shakeup this week with Oklahoma and Arkansas going down on Saturday night. Kansas State pulled off the upset over the Sooners, while Texas A&M bounced back with a big win over the Razorbacks.

Georgia held on to the top spot after a shaky game against Kent State. Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson each held serve in the top five.

NEW AP TOP 25 RANKINGS

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Kentucky

8-Tennessee

9-Oklahoma State

10-NC State

11-Penn State

12-Utah

13-Oregon

14-Ole Miss

15-Washington

16-Baylor

17-Texas A&M

18-Oklahoma

19-BYU

20-Arkansas

21-Minnesota

22-Wake Forest

23-Florida State

24-Pittsburgh

25-Kansas State