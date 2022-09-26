Tennessee at LSU: Kickoff time, TV Channel set

Tennessee is riding high off of beating the Florida Gators on Saturday evening, and now they’ve got a week off to savor it. They’ll work to get Cedric Tillman healthy, while getting to work on LSU. A trip to death valley is next for the Volunteers on October 8th, and we now know what time the game will be.

Tennessee-LSU draws the noon kick on ESPN.

That is a MAJOR win for Tennessee. Baton Rouge at night is a different animal, no matter what LSU’s roster looks like. A bye week leading in an a noon kick is best case scenario here.

LSU plays at Auburn this week.

Brian Kelly is 3-1 in his first season with his only blemish coming in week one to Florida State. The Tigers have wins over two cupcakes, and a come-from-behind victory over Mississippi State at home.

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is off to a nice start for LSU, throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions so far. He’s thrown for 845 yards and added another 262 on the ground to this point.

He’ll be tasked with outscoring the Tennessee offense, which now ranks first in the country with 559 yards per game.

The Volunteers gutted out one big win on the road at Pittsburgh. Can they get another one next weekend?