Tennessee moving up in National Title, SEC Championship odds

You can’t ask for much more if you’re a Tennessee fan. In just year two of the Josh Heupel era, the Volunteers have run out of the gates to a 4-0 start. A big road win against Pittsburgh and a victory over Florida has Tennessee ranked No. 8 in the country.
Hendon Hooker is climbing up the Heisman lists, and Tennessee is marching up the championship odds lists. Just like their ranking in the AP Poll, Tennessee now has the eighth best odds to win the National Championship, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Tennessee also has the third best odds to win the SEC.
Tennessee’s path is brutal, as always. It starts a week from Saturday, at LSU. Then home against Alabama and Kentucky. Then at No. 1 Georgia. South Carolina, Vanderbilt, UT-Martin and Missouri round out the schedule.
If the Volunteers can get past that big road test at LSU, things will start to feel real in Knoxville. We’ve seen Alabama struggle on the road against Texas, and Georgia looked vulnerable for the first time all year against Kent State last week, interestingly enough. I’m not calling either upset just yet, but there’s at least a glimmer of hope for both.
A 4-0 start has kept everything on the table for Tennessee. A title run is still difficult to imagine, but at the very least, the chance to go do something special is there for the Volunteers.
National Championship Odds
Georgia +190
Alabama +200
Ohio State +240
Clemson +1500
USC +1600
Michigan +2200
Utah +5000
Tennessee +6000
Penn State +7000
Ole Miss +10000
Oklahoma State +10000
Oklahoma +10000
NC State +10000
Minnesota +10000
Washington +10000
SEC Championship Odds
Georgia -110
Alabama +105
Tennessee +2200
Texas A&M +2800
Ole Miss +4000
Kentucky +4500
LSU +5000
Arkansas +8000
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.
