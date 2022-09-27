Tennessee moving up in National Title, SEC Championship odds

You can’t ask for much more if you’re a Tennessee fan. In just year two of the Josh Heupel era, the Volunteers have run out of the gates to a 4-0 start. A big road win against Pittsburgh and a victory over Florida has Tennessee ranked No. 8 in the country.

Hendon Hooker is climbing up the Heisman lists, and Tennessee is marching up the championship odds lists. Just like their ranking in the AP Poll, Tennessee now has the eighth best odds to win the National Championship, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Tennessee also has the third best odds to win the SEC.

Tennessee’s path is brutal, as always. It starts a week from Saturday, at LSU. Then home against Alabama and Kentucky. Then at No. 1 Georgia. South Carolina, Vanderbilt, UT-Martin and Missouri round out the schedule.

If the Volunteers can get past that big road test at LSU, things will start to feel real in Knoxville. We’ve seen Alabama struggle on the road against Texas, and Georgia looked vulnerable for the first time all year against Kent State last week, interestingly enough. I’m not calling either upset just yet, but there’s at least a glimmer of hope for both.

A 4-0 start has kept everything on the table for Tennessee. A title run is still difficult to imagine, but at the very least, the chance to go do something special is there for the Volunteers.

National Championship Odds

Georgia +190

Alabama +200

Ohio State +240

Clemson +1500

USC +1600

Michigan +2200

Utah +5000

Tennessee +6000

Penn State +7000

Ole Miss +10000

Oklahoma State +10000

Oklahoma +10000

NC State +10000

Minnesota +10000

Washington +10000

SEC Championship Odds

Georgia -110

Alabama +105

Tennessee +2200

Texas A&M +2800

Ole Miss +4000

Kentucky +4500

LSU +5000

Arkansas +8000

