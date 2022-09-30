Bye week viewing guide: Kentucky, Alabama face key road tests

Tennessee is on a bye week, but we’ve got plenty of interest around the college football world heading into Saturday. The Volunteers are resting up, waiting on a trip to LSU next weekend, but a couple of games this week will certainly have their interest.

The most obvious one will kickoff the day — Kentucky at Ole Miss. The Wildcats have skated by in the non-conference games, but did pick up a big win in The Swamp. They’ll be tested in a big way against Lane Kiffin’s Rebels, who have one of the best rushing attacks in the entire country. It’ll be a good look at Kentucky for Tennessee, which operates in a similar fashion as Ole Miss. A Kentucky loss would obviously be a big development for the Volunteers in both the SEC East and the polls.

Alabama gets another road test, this time at Arkansas. We saw the Crimson Tide struggle at Texas a few weeks ago, now they get a tough Arkansas group capable of making things interesting.

LSU gets a bad Auburn team on the road ahead of their matchup against Tennessee.

Over in the ACC, NC State will travel to Clemson in a pivotal game against the Tigers. This could set the course for the rest of the season in the ACC, with the two best teams meeting here.

Here’s what we’ll be watching, with the odds powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Football Week 5 Schedule Highlights

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-7): Noon ET, ESPN

Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa: Noon ET, FOX

Oklahoma (-6) at TCU: Noon ET, ABC

Alabama (-17) at Arkansas: 3:30 ET, CBS

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5): 3:30 ET, FOX

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-4): 4 ET, SECN

LSU (-8) at Auburn: 7 ET, ESPN

Georgia (-29) at Missouri: 7:30 ET, SECN

NC State at Clemson (-6.5): 7:30 ET, ABC

