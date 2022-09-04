SEC round-up: Recapping week one

Week one is (almost) in the books for the Southeastern Conference, with LSU waiting to play Florida State on Sunday night. The best conference in the land certainly lived up to that billing on Saturday, with every team taking care of business.

The SEC enters Sunday w/ a 13-0 record on the weekend, outscoring opponents 539-194.



That’s an average margin of victory of 26.5 points, or an avg. final score of 41.5 to 14.9.



Opponents include No. 7 Utah, No. 11 Oregon, No. 23 Cincinnati, Memphis, Utah St, Miami (OH), et al. — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 4, 2022

The Florida Gators got the Billy Napier era off and ROLLING with a huge upset against No. 7 Utah. The back and forth affair ended with a devastating interception for Utah, just as they appeared to be ready to hop back in front with just seconds remaining.

The win is obviously monumental for Napier as he tries to jump-start that program, and Saturday was perhaps a warning shot that the Gators might just be better than anyone expected.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, Georgia absolutely demolished No. 11 Oregon. Kirby Smart crushed his former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in his head coaching debut, leaving little doubt that the Bulldogs will be national title contenders once again, despite losing so much defensively from a year ago.

The Razorbacks picked up a nice win over a ranked Cincinnati team. Arkansas controlled the game from the jump, but things got a little dicey late. Trey Knox hauled in two touchdown passes to help the Hogs secure a 31-24 win.

It was cupcake city for the rest of the league.

Other Scores

Tennessee 59, Ball State 10

Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0

Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

Auburn 42, Mercer 16

Kentucky 37, Miami (OH) 13

Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31

Alabama 55, Utah State 0

Mississippi State 49, Memphis 23

South Carolina 35, Georgia State 14