Tennessee cracks top 25 of latest AP Poll

For the first time in a long time, the Volunteers are a ranked football team.

By Terry A. Lambert
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following a week one blowout of Ball State, Tennessee has officially entered the top 25 of the AP Poll. The Volunteers got their season off to an easy start, disposing of the Cardinals 59-10.

Tennessee was left on the outside looking in to start the season, but thanks to losses from Cincinnati and Oregon, the Volunteers were able to jump in for week two. This sets up a top 25 matchup with Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, with the Panthers holding firm at No. 17.

Tennessee narrowly missed out on the top 25 in the Coaches Poll, receiving the 26th most points in the poll.

Florida made the biggest move of the week, jumping all the way up to No. 12 after upsetting then No. 7 Utah last Saturday. The Utes tumbled down to 13th.

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson are your new top five.

Week 2 AP Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

