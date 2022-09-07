SEC announces Tennessee’s full conference schedule

The Tennessee basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season is here. The Southeastern Conference announced each conference clash date this afternoon, officially completing the Volunteers’ slate for the upcoming season.

Here are the highlights.

Tennessee will begin conference play on December 28th, traveling to Ole Miss to get things rolling.

Circle the date on the calendars now — Saturday, January 14th the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. This rivalry has exploded once again with Rick Barnes in town, and you can expect more of the same this season with both teams projected towards the top of the conference. Tennessee will head to Rupp on Saturday, February 18th.

The Volunteers will also see Auburn twice, once at home on February 4th, and then on the road on March 4th to wrap up the season.

Just ahead of that season finale at Auburn, Tennessee will host Arkansas, which should be one of the top ranked teams in the country. That’s a tough two-game close to the regular season.

Tennessee 2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Ole Miss

Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mississippi State

Saturday, Jan. 7 at South Carolina

Tuesday, Jan. 10 Vanderbilt

Saturday, Jan. 14 Kentucky

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Mississippi State

Saturday, Jan. 21 at LSU

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Georgia

Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 4 Auburn

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Feb. 11 Missouri

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Alabama

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Kentucky

Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Texas A&M

Saturday, Feb. 25 South Carolina

Tuesday, Feb. 28 Arkansas

Saturday, March 4 at Auburn

Tennessee will open the season against Tennessee Tech on November 7th. The non-conference slate features games against Colorado, Maryland, Arizona, along with a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis.