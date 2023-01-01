Shooting guard Freddie Dilione to enroll early at Tenneessee

Per an article via the Charlotte Observer, and various other, local outlets, class of 2023 recruit Freddie Dilione is skipping the final semester of his senior year and enrolling at Tennessee in time for the January semester. His high school coach, Byron Williams at Word of God Christian Academy, broke the news after his team’s loss yesterday in the John Wall Invitational.

“It was mutual between the family and I,” Williams said. “It’s good for Freddie to go and get a jump start with coach (Rick) Barnes.”

Dilione scored 18 points in the loss and was named the tournament’s MVP.

Listed at 6-4, 185, Dilione is a four-star prospect, the No. 1 rated player in North Carolina and 27th-overall rated player nationally, per 247Sports.

The situation reminds me a bit of when Santiago Vescovi committed to Tennessee in late November of 2019 and officially enrolled at Tennessee in December. The Vols were in a bad way at PG that season, due to Lamonte Turner’s shoulder injury, and Vescovi started in his first game as a Vol against LSU on January 4th, 2020 — just days after arriving to the US. He hit six 3s and had 18 points in 32 minutes.

2023 4 ⭐️ Tennessee commit Freddie Dilione (@Freddiedilione5) is second in PPG in the Overtime Elite League



Dilione is averaging 23.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, and 3.4 SPG for Word of God (NC)



Very quick first step and one of the best shot makers in the country pic.twitter.com/mrqXbp3gkc — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) December 16, 2022

Highlight videos are just that, highlights, but there’s no doubt we see plenty of shot-making and getting to the basket, which just so happen to be facets this year’s Tennessee team could use a boost of.

I’m not saying Dilione will come in and immediately contribute like Vescovi did — I’m just pointing out the similarity of the situations. I’m also not saying I expect Dilione to make any sort of impact this season. The plan might be to bring him in and redshirt him. I don’t know.

But if Dilione shows some of these ballhandling and scoring chops in practice, against legitimate college players, then, well, it sure would be nice to add some oomph to this team, especially with Josiah-Jordan James’ situation being more questions than answers and showing no signs of changing soon. Dilione is talented, and if he can add something, anything, to the inconsistencies of the Volunteer offense — let him play.

Here’s 247’s Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein’s, report on Dilione from July of 2022: