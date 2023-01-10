Tennessee moves into the top five of the AP Poll

What a week it was for Tennessee basketball. The Volunteers are surging to open SEC play, absolutely dismantling Mississippi State and South Carolina to improve to 3-0 in league play. Josiah-Jordan James is back on the floor, Santiago Vescovi is heating up, and Olivier Nkamhoua is quickly becoming a legitimate force in the paint.
The AP voters took notice, too. Tennessee hopped up to No. 5 in this week’s poll, trailing only Houston, Kansas, Purdue and Alabama.
The Volunteers, now 13-2 overall, host Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. They’ll turn around and host Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats continue to disappoint, starting conference play with a 1-2 mark. They remain unranked, sitting at 10-5 overall. Alabama dismantled Kentucky over the weekend, powering their surge into the top five of this week’s poll.
Arkansas (15), Missouri (20) and Auburn (21) round out the SEC’s presence in the top 25 this week.
NEW AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Houston
2. Kansas
3. Purdue
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. UConn
7. UCLA
8. Gonzaga
9. Arizona
10. Texas
11. Kansas State
12. Xavier
13. Virginia
14. Iowa State
15. Arkansas
16. Miami
17. TCU
18. Wisconsin
19. Providence
20. Missouri
21. Auburn
22. Charleston
23. San Diego State
24. Duke
25. Marquette
