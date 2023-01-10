Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch

No. 5 Tennessee is set to host Vanderbilt tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena, looking to stay hot. The Volunteers have found their groove over the last two games, demolishing South Carolina and Mississippi State to improve to 3-0 in SEC play.

The Commodores are next, and they couldn’t catch Tennessee at a worse time. The Vols are up to No. 2 overall in KenPom’s rankings, anchored by the No. 1 rated defense. The offense finally caught up a bit over the last two games, producing 80+ points in each outing.

Vanderbilt sits 8-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play. They won a thriller against South Carolina last week, then nearly knocked off a good Missouri team on Saturday.

The Commodores don’t have Scotty Pippen Jr. anymore, meaning this team is leaning on big man Liam Robbins, sharpshooter Myles Stute and senior guard Jordan Wright. Per KenPom, Vandy ranks 98th overall, sporting the nation’s 95th ranked offense and 121st ranked defense.

As of Tuesday morning, Tennessee is a 17 point favorite.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App