Kentucky vs. Tennessee: How to watch

No. 5 Tennessee is rolling in the early portion of SEC play — Kentucky is ..... not. The Wildcats are struggling, coming off of a blowout loss to Alabama and an embarrassing loss at Rupp Arena to South Carolina. The Volunteers, just seven days ago, beat South Carolina by 43 points, for reference.

Today, Kentucky heads to Knoxville for their annual trip to Thompson-Boling Arena. The two sides couldn’t have any more opposite momentum if you tried, making Tennessee the big favorite here. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Volunteers are 11.5 point favorites today over the Wildcats.

John Calipari’s seat is suddenly hot, and another blowout loss today might bring it to a boil. His veteran-led team is just 10-6 overall, one of the biggest disappointments in the country.

Injuries to monitor

Josiah-Jordan James continues to be limited to 20 minutes or less, and we’ve yet to see Tennessee be forced to push him passed that mark.

Five-star guard Cason Wallace has been dealing with back spasms, but is expected to go today.

Forward Jacob Toppin, who missed the South Carolina game, is questionable.

Guard Sahvir Wheeler is OUT for Kentucky.

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App