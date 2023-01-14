Watch: Tennessee retires Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey

Tennessee sent Chris Lofton’s No. 5 to the rafters this afternoon at halftime. Lofton, who was an All-American and still holds the SEC record for most career three-pointers made, joined Tennessee royalty today at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The ceremony took place against Kentucky, who now famously didn’t offer the in-state Lofton while he was in high school. Instead, Lofton came to Knoxville, where he became the face of Tennessee basketball during the Bruce Pearl era.

Lofton’s 2,131 career points scored stand fourth all-time at Tennessee. He hit 431 three-pointers during his career, connecting at a 42 percent clip.

Lofton also very quietly beat cancer during his time in Knoxville. Diagnosed following his junior year, Lofton underwent cancer treatments throughout his senior season. It wasn’t until after the year ended that his diagnosis was revealed. He went on to beat it, and enjoyed a long career overseas for a number of different teams.

“It’s remarkable what a legacy Chris left here at Tennessee,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said back in September. “Since I’ve been here, I can’t count the number of fans who have told me Chris Lofton stories. And I know all too well the type of shot-maker he was in the game’s biggest moments. He’s extremely deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

Lofton has given Zakai Zeigler his blessing to wear the No. 5, if you were wondering.