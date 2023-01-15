Tayven Jackson commits to Indiana

Just two days after entering the transfer portal, former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has committed to play for the Indiana Hoosiers. The move certainly makes sense, as Jackson is from Indiana and his brother stars on the basketball team.

Jackson made the announcement via Twitter.

The former four-star prospect signed with Tennessee as a member of the class of 2022. Unfortunately for him, five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava arrived in the class behind him. Iamaleava, a top five overall player in the 2023 class, arrived for bowl practices in December. That was apparently enough for Jackson to see where he stood.

The 6-3, 200 pound quarterback took a redshirt season in 2022, while also dealing with a collarbone injury that ended up costing him plenty of time. He will have four years of eligibility left with the Hoosiers.

Tennessee is left with just two scholarship quarterbacks after Jackson’s departure. Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava are left, while walk-on Gaston Moore now slides into the No. 3 spot. It’s going to be a tough sell to add a quarterback out of the portal with virtually no shot to play, so it’s going to be interesting to see what Josh Heupel does here.

Jackson ends his time at Tennessee with three completions for 37 yards. He was able to find the endzone once, scoring a rushing touchdown in mop-up duty against Akron.