Tennessee drops in new AP Poll following loss to Kentucky

Tennessee tumbled four spots in the polls following their loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The Volunteers, who entered the week as the nation’s 5th ranked team, moved down to No. 9 in the updated AP top 25 poll this morning.

Kentucky remained unranked, still coming off of a shocking loss at home to South Carolina. The Wildcats bounced back in a big way though, capitalizing on a sloppy offensive effort from Tennessee to capture a win that very well might turn their season around.

Houston, Kansas, Purdue and Alabama remained in the top four, while UCLA moved into the No. 5 spot. Gonzaga, now well into their snoozer of a conference schedule, continues their march up the polls as they do every year. The Zags are now 6th, followed by Texas and Xavier.

Arkansas dropped all the way down to No. 25 after their loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, while Auburn moved up to 16th. Missouri dropped out of the poll following two losses on the road.

Latest AP Top 25

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Texas

8. Xavier

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Arizona

12. Iowa State

13. Kansas State

14. TCU

15. UConn

16. Auburn

17. Miami

18. Charleston

19. Clemson

20. Marquette

21. Baylor

22. Providence

23. Rutgers

24. Florida Atlantic

25. Arkansas