Tennessee at Mississippi State: How to watch

Just two weeks ago in Thompson-Boling Arena, it was Tennessee running Mississippi State out of the gym. Tonight, the Bulldogs will get a shot at some revenge in Starkville.

Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 just 14 days ago, sending out a convincing warning shot to the rest of the league. They backed that up with another blowout of South Carolina, then beat South Carolina. However, the Volunteers came crashing back to earth over the weekend, dropping a game at home to Kentucky. It was an ugly effort from Tennessee, including several missed point-blank layups that ended up costing them the win.

Mississippi State is 1-2 since the loss in Knoxville, losing two on the road to Auburn and Georgia. They return home tonight, looking to get things back on track.

Tennessee enjoyed 57 percent shooting from three-point range and 70 percent shooting from the floor in the first meeting. Odds are, they won’t be able to replicate that performance. The Volunteers were also able to shut down Tolu Smith and D.J. Jeffries, holding them to a combined 14 points. Chris Jans will have to change those numbers tonight.

The Volunteers are just six point favorites in this one, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App