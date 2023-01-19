Tennessee adds transfer commitment from BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Finally, Tennessee has added some secondary help from the transfer portal. Gabe Jeudy-Lally has committed to the Volunteers, set to transfer to Knoxville from BYU. Jeudy-Lally spent three seasons with Vanderbilt before his time in Provo.

The veteran cornerback made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The 6-2, 185 pound has two seasons of eligibility left. He brings experience and some size to the table, two things Tennessee badly needed at cornerback. Baylor and UCLA were also in the mix here, with both schools hosting Jeudy-Lally on official visits. In the end though, he returns to the state of Tennessee.

Jeudy-Lally actually recorded his first career interception against Tennessee back in 2020. He saw Neyland Stadium twice as a visitor, once in 2019 and again in 2021.

Tennessee had a clear need at cornerback after ranking 127th against the pass in 2022. The Volunteers ended the season on a high note, but it’s impossible to forget about that night against South Carolina. Florida and Alabama also had their way with the Tennessee secondary. Jeudy-Lally adds another veteran option for Willie Martinez, while also giving him a bigger body to play matchups with.

Jeudy-Lally was credited with 46 total tackles last season and six pass deflections. He started ten games for the Cougars.

Rickey Gibson, Jordan Matthews and Christian Conyers also enter the cornerback picture for Tennessee from the class of 2023. Bodies certainly aren’t the issue for Martinez, but Tennessee needs a couple of steady options to emerge from that crowded pack. That’s something to watch for during the spring.