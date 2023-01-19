Derrick Henry is a fan of Joe Milton

Even though he went to Alabama, Derrick Henry has become one of the most prominent sports figures in the state of Tennessee. The future Hall of Fame running back is still the face of the Titans, and now living in the Volunteer state, Henry has some thoughts on Tennessee football.

Appearing on Bussin with the Boys, Henry spoke a little about Hendon Hooker, who Taylor Lewan said he ran into out in Los Angeles after his ACL injury. The conversation quickly moved to Joe Milton after that, with Henry speaking on Milton’s Orange Bowl performance.

All Joe Milton haters. Listen what *checks notes* DERRICK HENRY has to say about him. He’s gonna dominate next season pic.twitter.com/Un1Vxn6B3n — V͎O͎L͎d͎e͎m͎o͎r͎t͎⚡️ (@vo_ldemort) January 18, 2023

“You watch the bowl game?” Henry asked. “He’s nice now, he’s nice.”

Henry then asked if he had another year left, and was surprised to learn that he did. Just like the rest of us, he was left completely enamored with Milton’s arm.

Derrick Henry wasn’t the only former Alabama player talking about Milton this week. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said that Milton “has a chance to be a superstar.”

“The guy can throw the ball a country mile,” McElroy said. “If there’s one thing we learned based on some of his play down the stretch, it’s that he’s learned how to regulate that gun. He’s got a governor on his right shoulder now, he’s not just launching the ball as far as humanly possible. He’s allowing the receiver to run the underneath it and he’s not overthrowing guys with the same regularity that he once did early in the 2021 season.”

Milton is the next man up with Hendon Hooker heading to the pros, but he’ll have to hold off 2023’s top overall player Nico Iamaleava this offseason to win the job. Nothing is being handed to Milton, but the Orange Bowl was a really nice start for him as he begins to build his case.