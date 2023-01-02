 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee drops in AP Poll following tight win over Ole Miss

The new rankings.

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee slipped one spot to No. 8 in this week’s AP Poll, coming off of a tough road win at Ole Miss. The Volunteers fell behind early, but took advantage of an early second half run to stay on top down the stretch.

AP voters rewarded Alabama for their win at Mississippi State, allowing the Crimson Tide to jump over the Volunteers in this week’s rankings.

Purdue held the top spot, followed by Houston, Kansas, UConn and Arizona.

Kentucky fell all the way out of the top 25 after a blowout loss to Missouri on the road. The Tigers continue to stay hot, proving that they’re going to be in interesting wildcard in SEC play this year. The Wildcats continue to disappoint, which has started to become the norm in the Calipari era.

Tennessee hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night, who just dropped out of the top 25 this week. The Volunteers will come back on Saturday with a road trip to South Carolina.

New AP Top 25

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. UConn
  5. Arizona
  6. Texas
  7. Alabama
  8. Tennessee
  9. Gonzaga
  10. UCLA
  11. Virginia
  12. Miami
  13. Arkansas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Indiana
  16. Duke
  17. TCU
  18. Xavier
  19. Baylor
  20. Missouri
  21. New Mexico
  22. Auburn
  23. Charleston
  24. Ohio State
  25. Iowa State

