Tennessee drops in AP Poll following tight win over Ole Miss

Tennessee slipped one spot to No. 8 in this week’s AP Poll, coming off of a tough road win at Ole Miss. The Volunteers fell behind early, but took advantage of an early second half run to stay on top down the stretch.

AP voters rewarded Alabama for their win at Mississippi State, allowing the Crimson Tide to jump over the Volunteers in this week’s rankings.

Purdue held the top spot, followed by Houston, Kansas, UConn and Arizona.

Kentucky fell all the way out of the top 25 after a blowout loss to Missouri on the road. The Tigers continue to stay hot, proving that they’re going to be in interesting wildcard in SEC play this year. The Wildcats continue to disappoint, which has started to become the norm in the Calipari era.

Tennessee hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night, who just dropped out of the top 25 this week. The Volunteers will come back on Saturday with a road trip to South Carolina.

New AP Top 25