How to watch: Tennessee at LSU

Tennessee is hitting the road once again today, paying a visit to new-look LSU. The Tigers, who surprisingly had a nice start to the year, have fallen apart so far in SEC play. LSU has now dropped five straight games, and the task gets no easier this afternoon.

The Volunteers, now sitting at 15-3 overall, overcame injuries to beat Mississippi State on the road on Tuesday night. Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips were brilliant, filling the void of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key.

Tennessee is expected to have Key on Saturday, who was sick on Tuesday. Vescovi is more of a question mark, still nursing a shoulder injury that he picked up a week ago against Kentucky.

Matt McMahon was always going to have a tough first year in Baton Rouge. He flipped his entire roster over the offseason, picking up the pieces from the Will Wade exit.

“I think he added what, 12, 13 new players to his roster,” Tennessee assistant coach Gregg Polinski said this week. “That is so hard to do. And to get those guys to play.

“They’ve been competitive. I think that’s all you can ask of a team in their first year.”

Tennessee is an 11 point favorite as of Saturday morning, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN