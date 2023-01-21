College Gameday coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas

The non-conference portion of the schedule is done, as we’re well into SEC play by now. However, thanks to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, we’ve got one more out-of-league game to look forward too — and it’s a big one. Texas will make the trip to Knoxville next weekend, setting up what should be a top ten matchup.

Tennessee went to Austin last year and lost, despite a frantic comeback at the end. Rick Barnes will be looking for a little revenge against his old school next Saturday.

“Fans can begin lining up to be part of the live audience starting at 7 a.m. Eastern,” the school said in a release. “UT students are asked to lineup at the student gate, while general fans will enter at Gate D. Both gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, and game tickets are not required to take part in Saturday morning’s in-arena festivities. Free parking will be available in the G10 garage, directly east of the arena. Vehicles must be cleared from the garage by 1 p.m. Eastern, with digital parking permits required for re-entry.”

Tennessee is the only program in the country to host College GameDay for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. The Volunteers hosted Gameday twice this football season ahead of the Florida and Alabama matchups.

College Gameday will also be in town on Thursday night ahead of the Lady Vols’ matchup with UConn. So that’s two Gameday appearances in three days, if you’re scoring at home.

Tip-off between Tennessee and Texas is set for 6:05 p.m. ET, live on ESPN. The College Gameday broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. ET, also on ESPN.