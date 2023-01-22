Four-star guard Juke Harris names Tennessee in top six

Tennessee recently put the finishing touches on their 2023 class, and work is already well underway in the class of 2024. One of those targets released his top six on Friday, and the Volunteers made the cut.

Juke Harris named a top six of Tennessee, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Harris is currently a four-star prospect, ranking 50th overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. The 6-6, 175 pound prospect is out of Salisbury, North Carolina.

Tennessee sent out their offer to Harris back in June, and hosted him on an official visit in October. Harris saw Tennessee knock off Alabama on the football field, then returned for an unofficial visit last weekend for the Kentucky basketball matchup.

Harris took his official visit to Wake Forest this weekend.

Tennessee will be entering a new era of guard play next season, as Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James will exit. Freddie Dilione and Cameron Carr, both four-star prospects will fill those spots in the class of 2023 (Dilione is already enrolled and working with the team while taking a redshirt season). BJ Edwards and wing DJ Jefferson will also be in the mix.

The Volunteers do not currently have a commitment in their 2024 class, but things will pick up once we get into the spring months.