Tennessee jumps back into the top five of AP Poll

Major, major changes to the AP top 25 poll this week in college basketball. Tennessee is back in the top five after surviving the week, which was filled with injuries and sickness for the Volunteers. Road wins over Mississippi State and LSU bring them all the way up to No. 4 in the latest ranking.
Tennessee will take on Georgia and No. 10 Texas this week.
Purdue surged back to the top of this week’s poll, simply surviving the week. Houston and UCLA lost, and Kansas lost twice. Alabama climbed up to No. 2, coming oh-so-close to the No. 1 spot. Just 16 points separated the two at the top.
Tennessee and Alabama remain on a collision course, with that February 15th matchup in Knoxville looming.
The only other ranked team out of the SEC was Auburn, which checked in at No. 15.
Latest AP Top 25
1. Purdue
2. Alabama
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Kansas State
6. Arizona
7. Virginia
8. UCLA
9. Kansas
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Iowa State
13. Xavier
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Marquette
17. Baylor
18. Charleston
19. UConn
20. Miami
21. FAU
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Providence
24. Clemson
25. New Mexico
Loading comments...