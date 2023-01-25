Tennessee vs. Georgia: How to watch

No. 4 Tennessee is set to meet Georgia tonight in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers bounced back from a loss to Kentucky last week, getting back on track with road wins against Mississippi State and LSU. They’ll look to keep the momentum rolling tonight against an improved Georgia squad.

The Bulldogs are 13-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play to this point, playing solid basketball under new head coach Mike White. After a nice start to SEC play, Georgia has dropped two straight, losing to Kentucky and Vanderbilt last week.

The Volunteers are looking to stay hot tonight, but they’re also looking to get healthy. Several key players have missed a game over the last week, thanks to an illness running through the team. Santiago Vescovi has also been dealing with a shoulder injury. With a huge game against Texas looming on Saturday, we’ll see who is available tonight.

Tennessee is a 16.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs. The Vols are 11-8 against the spread so far this season.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: Wednesday, January 25th, 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN