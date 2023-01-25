Danny White receives contract extension

The University of Tennessee has announced a raise and extension for vice chancellor and director of athletics Danny White. It’s a new six-year deal for White, who will now make $2.2 million annually to guide the athletics department.

White was hired at Tennessee two years ago, coming over from UCF. He brought Josh Heupel with him, and the two have quickly turned the football program around. Heupel was rewarded with a brand new $9 million per year contract on Tuesday.

Now it’s White’s turn.

“Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman via release. “He’s built the best team of athletics administrators in the country, a team committed to our student-athletes’ well-being and to winning with integrity. He has set audacious goals for Athletics and is exceeding every milestone. I appreciate his leadership, his vision and his commitment to making the University of Tennessee the very best.”

Tennessee football finished the year ranked sixth in the country. The basketball team is currently at No. 4 in the AP Poll, while Tennessee baseball sits at No. 2 in Baseball America’s preseason poll.

You could say things are going well on Rocky Top.

“I am so fortunate to be in the right place, at the right time,” White said. “We have exceptional leadership—starting with Chancellor Donde Plowman—and incredible support from President Randy Boyd and Board of Trustees Chair John Compton. We have the best roster of coaches in college athletics, talented student-athletes and a dynamic administrative team to support the enterprise.

“Most importantly, the passion of Vol Nation gives us a unique opportunity to build the very best athletic department in America. We’re just getting started on Rocky Top. I can’t wait to see what’s next!”

White’s new deal makes him the highest paid AD in the SEC.

For the longest time, Tennessee lacked leadership in the athletics department. Phillip Fulmer stepped in back in 2017, but it became clear that a different direction was needed. Donde Plowman made a big move, hiring a guy who was widely regarded as one of the best ADs in the country. Two years later, the department has never been stronger.