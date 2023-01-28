Tennessee vs. Texas: How to watch

Tennessee and Texas are once again set to battle it out tonight in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Longhorns return the favor tonight after the Volunteers visited Austin last season, in what was a homecoming for Rick Barnes. Barnes is now set to play host to his old program.

Texas is 17-3 overall this year, sitting 6-2 in Big 12 play. Tennessee holds the same overall record, now ranked 4th in the AP poll. The Longhorns currently sit 10th.

Texas has dealt with plenty of adversity this year, as head coach Chris Beard was fired after being arrested on domestic violence charges. Longtime Rick Barnes assistant Rodney Terry has been installed as the interim head coach, and now he gets a chance to go up against his former boss tonight in Knoxville.

These are two of KenPom’s best teams, with Tennessee ranking No. 2 and Texas ranking No. 9. As of Saturday morning, Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

TV: ESPN