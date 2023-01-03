Walker Merrill enters transfer portal

Tennessee lost another receiver to the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Walker Merrill, a former four-star prospect out of Brentwood, intends to enter the portal later this week.

Merrill sat just outside of Tennessee’s receiver rotation pretty much all season long. Late in the year, it was true freshman Squirrel White getting time in the offense ahead of him as the Volunteers dealt with some injuries.

In the Orange Bowl, Tennessee ran with Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and Squirrel White. As we saw all season long, Josh Heupel and his staff didn’t rotate much, sticking with their top guys for the entire night. With those three set to return, it makes sense for Merrill to look around.

Jimmy Calloway and Jimmy Holiday found themselves in similar positions, and both entered the portal earlier this offseason.

Tennessee has been connected to Oregon receiver Dont’e Thornton, and he’s expected to visit Knoxville soon. Keep an eye on that situation as Josh Heupel looks to reload for 2023, with Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman exiting.

Merrill, a 6-1, 190 pound receiver, finishes his two-year Tennessee career with 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.