Tennessee jumps to No. 2 in latest AP poll

Once again, it’s all clicking for Rick Barnes in Knoxville. Tennessee climbed up to No. 2 in this week’s AP poll following a convincing win over Texas, a team that is being projected as high as a No. 2 seed.

Tennessee is now 18-3 overall, trailing only Alabama in SEC play. The Crimson Tide took one on the chin this weekend, as Oklahoma blew them out in Norman. Alabama tumbled down to No. 4 in the poll this week as a result. Things continue to build towards February 15th, where Tennessee and Alabama will meet in Knoxville in a game that could determine the SEC regular season title.

Tennessee also jumped over Houston, who continues to struggle a bit as of late. Purdue remains as the No. 1 team in the country.

Texas wasn’t punished for their loss to Tennessee, staying put at No. 10. Auburn, the only other ranked SEC team, fell to No. 25 after losing to Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Latest AP Top 25 Poll

1. Purdue

2. Tennessee

3. Houston

4. Alabama

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

9. UCLA

10. Texas

11. Baylor

12. Gonzaga

13. Iowa State

14. Marquette

15. TCU

16. Xavier

17. Providence

18. Saint Mary’s

19. Florida Atlantic

20. Clemson

21. Indiana

22. San Diego State

23. Miami

24. UConn

25. Auburn