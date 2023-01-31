3-star quarterback Ryan Damron commits to Tennessee

With the February signing day on the horizon, the Tennessee Volunteers are not done yet on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday afternoon, 3-star in-state quarterback Ryan Damron announced his commitment to Tennessee.

According to 247Sports, Damron will be a preferred walk-on. That means that he will not use a scholarship, and thus will not count against the team’s scholarship limit.

Damron (5-foot-11, 179 pounds) comes from Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee. He left Henry County as the school’s all time leader in nearly every passing statistic in the books. He was recruited out of high school by multiple Division I teams, including Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, and Eastern Kentucky, to name a few.

We mentioned earlier today that Tennessee’s quarterback room is pretty thin after the winter transfer portal action. While Damron’s commitment might not have a huge impact, it does give a little bit of breathing room heading into the next cycle. Damron is a Division I level quarterback who Tennessee will not have to use a scholarship on. Anytime you can get a value like that, you have to capitalize.

Damron is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the 1921st overall recruit and 107th quarterback nationally.