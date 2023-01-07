How to watch: Tennessee at South Carolina

Tennessee is back in action today, once again hitting the road in SEC play. The No. 8 Volunteers will head to South Carolina this afternoon, set to take on the Gamecocks. South Carolina is coming off of a tough loss to Vanderbilt earlier this week.

New head coach Lamont Paris is in the middle of a rebuild, but he does have five-star forward GG Jackson to lean on. The former top ten overall player is leading the charge for the Gamecocks, putting up 17 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He will have Tennessee’s full focus today.

The Volunteers blew out Mississippi State earlier this week, enjoying the return of Josiah-Jordan James, who logged 17 minutes in the victory. The staff will make a determination on his status after the team goes through warm-ups today.

Tennessee, now 12-2 overall, is a 17 point favorite over South Carolina, who now sits at 7-7 overall.

How to watch

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Time: Saturday, January 7th, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN App, Watch ESPN