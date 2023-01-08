Transferring Oregon receiver Dont’e Thornton sets commitment date following Tennessee visit

One of Tennessee’s top targets in the transfer portal is ready to make a decision. Dont’e Thornton, a receiver who is moving on from Oregon, will announce his new home on Monday afternoon.

Thornton teased the announcement on Saturday, when he just so happened to be visiting Tennessee.

Thornton followed the tweet up by saying “1 pm ET.”

The 6-5, 185 pound receiver has been linked to the Volunteers since the end of the regular season. Tennessee will lose Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt from last year’s roster, freeing up plenty of production. We saw Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton show out in the Orange Bowl, but there’s not much experience behind them. Walker Merrill, Jimmy Calloway and Jimmy Holiday have all exited via the portal, so replenishing some depth makes sense.

Thornton is a former four-star prospect, ranking 57th overall in the class of 2021, per 247Sports. He played two seasons for the Ducks, appearing in 11 games this season. Thornton caught 17 passes for 366 yards, averaging over 20 yards per reception. He began to emerge late in the year, and saw his best game of the season come against Utah. Thornton caught four passes for 151 yards in that game.

He has two seasons of eligibility left.

Thornton has taken recent visits to Arkansas and Auburn, and has also had conversations with Miami. Tennessee has been the perceived leader here for a couple of weeks now, so this is a big situation to monitor on Monday afternoon.