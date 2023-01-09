Former Arizona State defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has picked up its second transfer commitment of the day, adding Omarr Norman-Lott — a defensive tackle from Arizona State.

The 6-3, 290 pound defender had 44 tackles and seven tackles for loss over the last two seasons for the Sun Devils. He was a starter for Arizona State, but injury issues plagued his 2022 season. He was set to lead the defensive line in 2023, but opted to search for a new home following the coaching change.

Norman-Lott has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Over the weekend, Tennessee hosted Norman-Lott on a visit. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner also spent some time with him out west. Today, that work pays off.

Per 247Sports, Norman-Lott was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. He was the 355th ranked player during that cycle, coming out of California.

Norman-Lott chose Tennessee today over offers from Colorado, Michigan State and LSU.

Tennessee is set to return Omari Thomas, Da’Jon Terry, Elijah Simmons, Tyre West, Dominic Bailey and a handful of others at defensive tackle. Adding Norman-Lott here adds some needed experience, however, rounding out the depth chart nicely.

Per 247Sports, Norman-Lott is expected to join the team quickly, perhaps as early as this weekend.