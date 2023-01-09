How to watch: TCU vs. Georgia in the National Championship

College football’s biggest night has arrived. TCU and Georgia are set to play for the national title tonight in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are looking to go back to back after beating Alabama last season. Sonny Dykes and TCU are looking to cap a true Cinderella run, shocking the world to beat Michigan to advance.

Georgia, now 14-0, was able to barely sneak by Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. In fact, it took a dramatic missed field goal for the Bulldogs to advance, after most thought Georgia would just run past Ohio State. Can TCU give them a similar game?

The oddsmakers aren’t giving them much of a shot, but then again, they’ve been down on the Horned Frogs all year. TCU is 10-3 against the spread this season, burning doubters weekly as they just kept finding ways to win.

Georgia is favored by 13 points tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 63.5 points. You can bet TCU to win on the moneyline at +315 odds.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Alternate broadcasts: Pat McAfee Show (ESPN2), Georgia radio (SEC Network), Skycast (ESPN News), Command center (ESPNU)

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App