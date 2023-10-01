Spencer Rattler: This was like Tennessee’s ‘Super Bowl’

One season after Spencer Rattler dismantled the Tennessee defense in Columbia, the Tennessee defense got their revenge. The senior quarterback was completely shut down on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium, as the Volunteers’ pass rush made things nearly impossible for Rattler and the passing attack.

Rattler completed 24 of his 35 passes for just 169 yards, and the cherry on top was a pick-six to Kamal Hadden just before halftime.

A major key to this game going in was Tennessee rattling Rattler, and they certainly seemed to do that with big time pressure all night long from James Pearce. The student section was also helping, sending some vulgar chants in Rattler’s direction.

“Great environment,” Rattler said of Neyland. “I must be doing something right if they keep saying that the whole night. Like I say, ‘If you ain’t got haters, you ain’t poppin.’”

And then Rattler couldn’t help himself and took a little jab at Tennessee on the way out.

“Credit to them, they did a great job,” Rattler said. “It was like their Super Bowl tonight, so congrats to them.”

The comment, of course, is ridiculous. South Carolina doesn’t even check in inside of the top five rivals for Tennessee. Of course this one meant something after last season’s debacle, but to suggest Tennessee’s super bowl is playing a regular season game against South Carolina is laughable.

Tennessee fired back at Rattler when they posted their highlights from the game on Sunday morning.

All the highlights from last night's ₛᵤₚₑᵣ bₒwₗ #GBO pic.twitter.com/swnJ3jfS3y — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 1, 2023

Tennessee moves to 4-1, while South Carolina drops to 2-3 on the year. The Volunteers have the week off, and will return to action against Texas A&M on October 14th.