Tennessee adds 2025 commitment from cornerback Dylan Lewis

Tennessee picked up a commitment on Thursday night, adding three-star cornerback Dylan Lewis to their class of 2025. Lewis held offers from Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina and several others.

Lewis announced the news on X.

Lewis is the 442nd ranked player in the class of 2025, per On3. He’s the 48th ranked cornerback in the class and the 46th ranked player in the state of Georgia, although it’s obviously early in the process.

Tennessee also holds a commitment from his teammate, Shamar Arnoux, who is a top 300 overall player. The two both play at cornerback for Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Tennessee actually offered both on the same day back in 2022, now they’re both committed to the Volunteers.

Lewis checks in on the smaller side by Tennessee standards, standing in at 5-11, 180 pounds. He was on campus for Tennessee’s win over South Carolina two weeks ago, coming off of visits to both LSU and Clemson.

Tennessee is set to have a large amount of turnover at cornerback, starting after this year. The Volunteers have a number of senior contributors on the depth chart, and they’ve done a nice job to this point of replacing all of that exiting talent (Jordan Matthews, Rickey Gibson, Kaleb Beasley). That work has continued into the class of 2025.

The Volunteers hold the ninth ranked class in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports. With just a handful of spots left in that group, focus will quickly turn to the class of 2025, where Tennessee has now already established a core at defensive back.