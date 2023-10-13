Vols will have a huge recruit in Knoxville on Saturday

The Vols are in great shape at quarterback over the coming years, with Nico Iamaleava set to take over after this year. However, you can never have too many good players, and that’s especially the case at quarterback.

Josh Heupel and Tennessee will have one of the best of them for the 2025 class in Knoxville on Saturday as the Vols take on Texas A&M.

George MacIntyre, a 5-star QB in the 2025 class and the #1 overall player in the state of Tennessee, will reportedly be in attendance, per On3.com. The Brentwood Academy QB, a tall and long pocket passer at 6’5”, 185 pounds, is the #2 QB in the class and #13 overall player, per On3.com’s rankings. 247 also has him as the #2 QB and Rivals has him as the #3 QB.

However, while the Vols will be looking to impress him on Saturday, the work continues in full force the next week when the Vols and Crimson Tide clash in Tuscaloosa. That’s because right now the battle appears to be between Alabama and Tennessee for his services, per On3.com.

Alabama has done a terrific job going into Tennessee during Nick Saban’s tenure and hand-picking among the elite players who they want to come play for their program. That’s actually pretty much been the case for the Tide and just about anyone they’ve wanted from any state. That’s what happens when you’ve been winning championships at a level not seen in a very, very long time.

Heupel’s offense should be intriguing to the young QB, given how much Hendon Hooker flourished in 2022. An accurate and big-armed QB should be drooling at the prospects.

What Tennessee needs to do is show that the gap between the programs has narrowed. That wins over Alabama aren’t a once-in-a-generation type thing. Do that, and it will be much easier to slap Saban’s hand away when he reaches for the best recruits in the state moving forward.

That could begin over the next two weeks with MacIntyre.