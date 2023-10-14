The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action this afternoon after a week off, set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who dropped to 4-2 last week following a loss to Alabama. It’s a massive game for both sides, with each looking to stay in their respective divisional race.

Tennessee has not beaten Texas A&M since they joined the SEC, dropping both of their meetings (2016/2020).

The Volunteers are favored entering today, still sitting as three point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. This line opened at four, but has been bet down to three over the last few days.

It’s strength on strength today, as Tennessee’s top ten rushing attack faces Texas A&M’s top ten ranked run defense. The Volunteers have had to win on the ground so far this year due to the passing attack’s struggles. However, Jaylen Wright, Dylan Sampson and Jabari Small will have a rough road ahead this afternoon. It certainly feels like Joe Milton is going to have to make some plays through the air.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: CBS Sports