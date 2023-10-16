Alabama opens as a big favorite over Tennessee

The road doesn’t get any easier for Tennessee, as the Volunteers have entered into the teeth of their SEC schedule. Coming off of a rock fight win over Texas A&M, Tennessee is now set to roll into Tuscaloosa, looking for their first win at Alabama since 2003.

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 overall, still undefeated so far in SEC play. Their lone loss came back in week two to Texas, who ended up running away with that game late on the road. Alabama has rebounded since then, taking care of business against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. They ended up squeaking by Arkansas last week, 24-21.

Tennessee finally snapped their losing streak to Alabama last year, winning 52-49 in what was the absolute game of the year of the 2022 College Football season. Now with both Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker in the NFL, we’re going to see a much different game this time around.

The oddsmakers still like Alabama quite a bit. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee enters the week as a 9.5 point underdog. Despite scoring over 100 points in last year’s game, this year’s total sits at just 47 points.

It’ll be Jalen Milroe vs. Joe Milton — two guys who have been up and down all season long. Tennessee’s lack of a passing game has been well documented, as we saw another struggle on Saturday against the Aggies. The Volunteers leaned on their defense and a key punt return for a touchdown by Dee Williams to scrape by. Obviously, they’ll need more out of Milton on Saturday afternoon to take down Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

