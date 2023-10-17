Rocky Top Talk Reacts Poll: What’s your confidence level against Alabama?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

And just like that, it’s ‘Bama week. Tennessee will make the trip down to Tuscaloosa this weekend, set to take on Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide once again. The Volunteers picked up their first win over Alabama since 2006 last year, coming out on top of a wild 52-49 shootout.

But that was with Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt. If Tennessee is going to beat Alabama again, they’re going to have to do it in a completely different way.

Joe Milton and the passing attack have been non-existent lately, but the slack has been picked up by the defense and run game. Is that enough to go into Tuscaloosa and get a win? Can Tennessee really beat them without hitting any deep shots?

That’s the focus of our two poll questions this week. Vote below and return later in the week for the results!