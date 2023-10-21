Tennessee vs. Alabama: How to watch

The Third Saturday in October has arrived — it’s time for Tennessee-Alabama once again. The Volunteers have made the trip south down to Tuscaloosa, set to take on the Crimson Tide. They’re looking for their second consecutive win in the series after a dramatic 52-49 win in Knoxville last season.

This year’s game is going to look much different though. No Hendon Hooker, no Jalin Hyatt, no Bryce Young. Both sides have new quarterbacks, each in the middle of up and down seasons. This year’s version should be a true slugfest, featuring plenty of defense and a focus on the run game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the total sits at just 48 points, a number that both teams individually cleared by themselves last year. Alabama is an 8.5 point favorite entering Saturday morning, down from where it opened at 9.5.

Can Joe Milton give Tennessee something today? Can Tennessee stay out of its own way on the road? What’s Alabama going to get out of Jalen Milroe? We’ll find out this afternoon.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Alabama

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports