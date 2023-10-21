Rocky Top Talk Reacts: Confidence low heading into Tuscaloosa

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We asked, you answered — the results are in.

Tennessee fan confidence is pretty low entering Tuscaloosa today. 44 percent of you admitted that your confidence was outright low heading into the Alabama matchup. 41 percent said neutral, while 15 of you remain confident.

Tennessee is looking for their first win in Tuscaloosa since 2003. Outside of 2009 and 2015, the games haven’t been all that close, either. Josh Heupel is looking to change that. His team put together three quarters back in 2021, but fell apart late in his first try in this rivalry. Now with an improved defense, Heupel is hoping to put a full game together today.

The Volunteers have been winning with that improved defense, along with a stout rushing attack. What’s been missing though is the explosive passing game, which Tennessee had in last year’s matchup. It just hasn’t clicked for Joe Milton this year, despite showing several flashes at the end of 2022.

Can Tennessee beat Alabama without that downfield passing attack? Just 31 percent of you think so. The Volunteers won ugly against Texas A&M last week, but on the road against Alabama might be a different story.

Tennessee remains an 8.5 point underdog today, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.