2025 RB Justin Baker commits to Tennessee

Tennessee received some good news on Wednesday night, landing a commitment from 2025 running back Justin Baker. The Georgia native had Josh Heupel on the line when he made his official announcement tonight.

WATCH: 2025 Four-star RB Justin Baker committed LIVE on FaceTime to Josh Heupel during his announcement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qyr32mtwmz — Vol Scoops (@VolScoops) October 25, 2023

Baker is a three-star prospect out of Buford and is another prospect who also runs track. That’s been a common theme for Josh Heupel since he arrived in Knoxville, adding plenty of speed to his up-tempo attack. That explosiveness shows up in his highlights, along with some good-looking balance and a thick frame.

The 5-9, 205 pounder picked Tennessee over South Carolina and Michigan. Baker also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, USC and several others. Per 247Sports, he’s the 372nd ranked player in the class of 2025 — the 35th ranked back in the class as things currently stand.

Baker joins a couple of cornerbacks in Tennessee’s early 2025 class. The Volunteers also hold pledges from teammates Shamar Arnoux and Dylan Lewis, both also out of Georgia.

Tennessee added three backs in the class of 2023 (Cam Seldon, Khalifa Keith and Desean Bishop). They’ve currently got one commitment in the class of 2024 — four-star Peyton Lewis.

Baker kicks things off on the offensive side of the ball for the Volunteers here in the 2025 cycle. Expect to start hearing more about this group as the season comes to a close, with visits set to pick up in a big way.