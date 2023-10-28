Tennessee (5-2) is set to battle Kentucky (5-2) tonight in Lexington under the lights. The Volunteers are coming off of a brutal second half in Tuscaloosa last weekend, and must find a way to get back on track tonight.

They get a team that they typically have their way with tonight. The Volunteers at 35-3 over their last 38 games against the Wildcats. Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6 last year in Knoxville.

This one means a lot to Kentucky, and they’re also trying to get back on track. Mark Stoops’ group has dropped two straight — a blowout to Georgia and a loss at home against Missouri. Stoops will try to get his first win over Josh Heupel tonight.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, we’ve had some line movement overnight. Tennessee has moved out to a four point favorite, up from where this opened at three.

How to watch: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App