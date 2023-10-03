Tennessee-Texas A&M set for CBS on October 14th

Tennessee has the week off following their 41-20 win over South Carolina, but things are really going to pick up after the break. The Volunteers will host Texas A&M on October 14th, and they’ll get the prime TV slot to do it. The Aggies and Vols are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS, the league announced on Monday.

Texas A&M is 4-1 on the year, bouncing back nicely from an ugly loss to Miami in week two. They’ve picked up wins over Auburn and Arkansas, but they’re set to host Alabama this weekend. That massive game comes ahead of a trip to Knoxville, perhaps giving Tennessee an edge going into next weekend.

The Aggies are dealing with a change at quarterback, plugging in Max Johnson for the injured Conner Weigman. Weigman (foot) was lost for the season during the win over Auburn. Johnson went 17-28 for 210 yards on Saturday, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Tennessee has only faced Texas A&M twice since they joined the league. The Volunteers lost in overtime in a wild game back in 2016, then were blown out in Knoxville back in 2020.

The Aggies will serve as another swing game for Tennessee, as the Volunteers continue to fight back from that loss in Gainesville. Getting to 5-1 here ahead of road trips to Alabama and Kentucky is a must to keep the Vols’ SEC East hopes alive.

Josh Heupel and his staff have a week to rest up and get healthy, and then the most important stretch of the season begins.