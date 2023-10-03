Rocky Top Talk Reacts Survey: What will Tennessee’s final 2023 record be?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-1 through their first five games, coming off of a 41-20 win over South Carolina last week. It was the first SEC win of the season for the Volunteers, bouncing back from an ugly loss to Florida down in The Swamp.

Tennessee now has a bye week ahead of a key stretch against Texas A&M, Alabama and Kentucky. Clearly, we’ll know exactly where the Volunteers stand after those three games — but how will they play out?

Texas A&M is a bit of a wildcard, Alabama looks vulnerable, but can Tennessee do it on the road? Kentucky in Lexington will be a challenge. And then you’ve got a tricky road test at Missouri, before hosting No. 1 Georgia.

How many of those can Tennessee win? Are you still on your preseason prediction, or have things changed? Vote below.