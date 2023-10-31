Cardinals trade Josh Dobbs to the Vikings

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is on the move yet again. After a strong start to the 2023 season, Dobbs has been shipped to Minnesota following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins.

The #Vikings are trading for #AZCardinals QB Josh Dobbs, with plenty of starting experience, per me and @TomPelissero.



It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance… pic.twitter.com/TUEnTemakr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Cousins tore his achilles on Sunday, tests confirmed. The Vikings were in the process of clawing their way back into the playoff picture after a rough start to the year. Adding Dobbs here could give them a fighting chance, now sitting at 4-4 on the year.

The move makes sense for both sides. Dobbs has proven more than serviceable while filling in for Kyler Murray, but Murray is likely another week away from returning to action. Arizona will now flip Dobbs — who they traded for in the preseason — and let Murray play out the rest of the year.

Dobbs threw for 1,569 yards with the Cardinals, tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 258 yards on the ground, while scoring three rushing touchdowns.