Updating Tennessee’s odds to win the SEC Championship, make the CFP and more

The Tennessee Volunteers sit at 4-1 on the season through five weeks, heading into the bye week. Josh Heupel’s 2023 team doesn’t quite have the explosiveness from last year’s team, as the departures of Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt are certainly being felt. However, against South Carolina, we did see some flashes.

Squirrel White showed up in a big way, along with the rushing attack. It was the Tennessee defense that stole the show though, led by edge rusher James Pearce. The Volunteers got to Spencer Rattler time and time again, even forcing a pick six at the end of the first half.

Where does Tennessee go from here? Well, the opportunities are all still there for this group. Coming out of the bye, they’ll host Texas A&M. They’ll then take road trips to Alabama and Kentucky, which should tell us all we need to know.

Can this team still push to win the SEC East? It’s going to be difficult, but Georgia certainly looks vulnerable. With Tennessee off this week, let’s take a look at some various odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

National Championship Odds, College Football Playoff Odds, Heisman Odds

Tennessee has moved down to +12000 to win the National Championship. Clearly, the loss at Florida threw a bucket of cold water on any title hopes the Volunteers had. With Texas A&M, at Alabama, at Kentucky, at Missouri and Georgia left on the schedule, it’s going to be a lot to ask for Tennessee to stay in the playoff race.

Georgia +300, Michigan +400, Ohio State +750, Texas +750 and Florida State +900 lead the way in National Championship odds.

Tennessee now has +2200 odds to make the College Football Playoff field.

On the Heisman front, Caleb Williams is still the clear favorite at +180. Michael Penix Jr. has moved to the clear No. 2 at +380. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has tumbled down to +10000 after opening the season around +2000.

SEC Championship Odds (Week 5)

Georgia +100

Alabama +260

LSU +800

Texas A&M +900

Tennessee +1400

Ole Miss +2200

Kentucky +2800

Missouri +4500

Florida +6000

